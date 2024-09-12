Josh Allen Net Worth: How much is Buffalo Bills QB worth?
Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. In the season opener, Allen put his talents on full display with a historic performance.
But what does being one of the top players at the most important position on the field pay?
Let's dive into what we know about Josh Allen's net worth.
Josh Allen net worth: Estimated $14 million
According to Marca.com, Allen has an estimated net worth of $14 million.
Allen entered the NFL as a top 10 draft pick out of Wyoming. He holds the NFL records for the highest passer rating in a single postseason (149.0 in 2021) and the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season (15 in 2023).
The two-time All-Pro has produced 22,935 passing yards and 3,650 rushing yards throughout his career, with a whopping 224 total touchdowns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)