Josh Allen Net Worth: How much is Buffalo Bills QB worth?

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is widely regarded as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL. How much does it pay to be among the NFL's elite?

Josh Sanchez

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and teammates celebrate what they thought was his touchdown run until the officials waved it off and called a Bills penalty during first half action at Highmark Stadium.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and teammates celebrate what they thought was his touchdown run until the officials waved it off and called a Bills penalty during first half action at Highmark Stadium. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. In the season opener, Allen put his talents on full display with a historic performance.

But what does being one of the top players at the most important position on the field pay?

Let's dive into what we know about Josh Allen's net worth.

Josh Allen net worth: Estimated $14 million

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to Marca.com, Allen has an estimated net worth of $14 million.

Allen entered the NFL as a top 10 draft pick out of Wyoming. He holds the NFL records for the highest passer rating in a single postseason (149.0 in 2021) and the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season (15 in 2023).

The two-time All-Pro has produced 22,935 passing yards and 3,650 rushing yards throughout his career, with a whopping 224 total touchdowns.

