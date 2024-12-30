La La Anthony ready to become Syracuse basketball supermom for son Kiyan
Syracuse basketball fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of four-star guard Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, who signed as a member of the Orange's Class of 2025.
While Kiyan is excited to showcase his talents, his mom is ready to show off the fits.
La La was approached by TMZ Sports while leaving the Million Dollar Giveback event in New York City when she was asked about her son's eventual arrival on the Syracuse campus.
While Kiyan has one year of high school basketball remaining, La La is ready to be a Syracuse basketball supermom.
"I don't have [the 'fits] yet," she said, "but I think I'm going to be that mom that's, like, Syracuse-geared out. For sure. You know we going to come in there. We going to come in there for sure."
Kiyan, who stars at Long Island Lutheran High School, is following in his father's footsteps at Syracuse and hopes to bring the same success. While that is yet to be determined, the college basketball world knows he will bring the attention.
So, buckle up, Syracuse fans, and get your popcorn ready because it is going to be an eventual season when Kiyan arrives in 2025.
