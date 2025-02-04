Lakers new star Luka Doncic has heartfelt Kobe, Gigi Bryant comments for LA intro
The legacy of Kobe Bryant looms large over the Los Angeles Lakers.
That's what makes the special bond between shocking new Laker Luka Doncic and the late NBA legend so much more meaningful thanks to a hilarious moment from the past when Kobe, sitting with his daughter Gigi courtside, started talking smack to the then Dallas Mavericks franchise player in his native Slovenian language.
The 25 year old then went over to introduce himself to Bryant and Gigi, saying, “I was like, ‘who is talking Slovenian?!’”
In today's introductory press conference, Doncic was asked about it.
"I remember the exact moment that happened," Doncic recalled. "It always stayed in my mind, an amazing moment. Just for Kobe to know my name was amazing for me. I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment, and I'm excited about this new journey and happy to be here."
It's an amazing full-circle and emotional moment for Doncic and Lakers fans.
Doncic took it a step further and updated hix X profile handle with a photo with him meeting Kobe in that moment, and then a picture of Bryant with Gianna.
The torch has been passed. Now it's up to Doncic to realize his full potential.
