The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers new star Luka Doncic has heartfelt Kobe, Gigi Bryant comments for LA intro

Kobe Bryant once talked smack in Slovenian to Luka Doncic at a Lakers game with Gigi by his side. That's what makes his shout out even more meaningful.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Newscom World

The legacy of Kobe Bryant looms large over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That's what makes the special bond between shocking new Laker Luka Doncic and the late NBA legend so much more meaningful thanks to a hilarious moment from the past when Kobe, sitting with his daughter Gigi courtside, started talking smack to the then Dallas Mavericks franchise player in his native Slovenian language.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts sweetest Kobe, Gianna memories after death anniversary

Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick
Feb 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 25 year old then went over to introduce himself to Bryant and Gigi, saying, “I was like, ‘who is talking Slovenian?!’”

RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée's worst nightmare realized in Lakers trade with sad new detail

In today's introductory press conference, Doncic was asked about it.

"I remember the exact moment that happened," Doncic recalled. "It always stayed in my mind, an amazing moment. Just for Kobe to know my name was amazing for me. I just wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this moment, and I'm excited about this new journey and happy to be here."

RELATED: Luka Doncic's controversial weight looks untrue in Lakers first video on private jet

It's an amazing full-circle and emotional moment for Doncic and Lakers fans.

Doncic took it a step further and updated hix X profile handle with a photo with him meeting Kobe in that moment, and then a picture of Bryant with Gianna.

Luka Doncic, Kobe Bryant
Luka Doncic/X

The torch has been passed. Now it's up to Doncic to realize his full potential.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet

Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit

Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front

Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top

Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News