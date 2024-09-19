Who is Lane Kiffin's girlfriend Sally Rychlak?
Wherever he goes, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin knows how to make headlines. This time, however, he has to take a backseat because it's his girlfriend Sally Rychlak making waves.
Kiffin's beau is the talk of the town in Oxford and the Twitter/X streets, with college football fans everywhere wanting to know about his beau.
Kiffin was married to Layla Reaves from 2004 to 2016 and the couple had three children, but who is his new girl?
Let's get to know more about Sally Rychlak.
MORE: Lane Kiffin's daughter got creative with friends to keep dad at Ole Miss
Education and background
Sally is from Memphis, Tennessee, and attended Ole Miss before graduating in 2019 with a degree in marketing.
She was a member of the cheerleading team, along with Alpha Lamba Delta Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi, and Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society.
Sally is currently a Major Gifts Officer at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
How did they meet?
There is no exact time for when the couple began dating, but they became social media official when Rychlak posted photos of the two together in May while on a fishing trip.
Kiffin also posted a photo in August 2023 on "National Girlfriend Day." That post has since been deleted.
Shoutout to Coach Kiffin for living his best life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend