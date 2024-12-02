Lindsey Vonn flexes abs with intense recovery using perfect ski joke
Lindsey Vonn's career has been plagued with injuries for the past few years, but at 40 years old, she is set to make a comeback after staying off of the slopes since 2019.
Since announcing her comeback, Vonn has been showing off her impressive workouts and the progress she has made during her time off.
She also showed over the summer that she has remained in top shape during her layoff.
MORE: Lindsey Vonn celebrates comeback with bare beach beauty stunner
In Vonn's latest behind-the-scenes look on social media, she showed off her intense recovery technique and her toned abs.
Vonn shared photos undergoing acupuncture treatment with a perfect ski pun.
It was a full-body procedure for Vonn.
Vonn is proving that she is committed to her return to the U.S. Ski Team and will get her body ready by all means necessary.
Throughout her career, Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist (one gold and two bronze), and a 8-time World Championships medalist (two gold, three silver, and three bronze).
It will be exciting to see what Vonn can do when she finally returns to the slopes for the world to see.
