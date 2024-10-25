Livvy Dunne shares cold tub selfie with LSU gymnastics teammates
LSU gymnastics, NIL sensation, and social media star Livvy Dunne is gearing up for the upcoming gymnastics season. Livvy and her LSU Tigers teammates have been hitting the gym ahead of their national title defense and they're getting down to the nitty-gritty.
Livvy shared a photo on social media that highlights one of the worst parts of being an athlete: the cold tub plunge.
She took the plunge and managed to make it look good.
Livvy was joined by some of her LSU gymnastics teammates for the cool down as they wound down from an afternoon session on the mats.
The glamorous life of an athlete.
Livvy announced over the summer that she would be returning to LSU as a fifth-year senior and will enjoy her final year of college eligibility as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
