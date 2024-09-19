LIvvy Dunne, Flau'jae Johnson leak sneak peek of upcoming podcast
Two LSU superstars and national champions, Livvy Dunne and Flau'jae Johnson, are coming together this week and they already let the world know it will be a must-see event.
Livvy will be a guest on Flau'jae's podcast, "Best of Both Worlds," for an exciting interview that will touch on a number of intriguing topics.
Dunne, who is a gymnast, and Flau'jae, a basketball and rap star, are two of the biggest NIL earners in the NCAA and were featured on the Prime Video docuseries "The Money Game," so they will have plenty to talk about.
Ahead of Thursday's release, the Best of Both Worlds Instagram account dropped a highlight reel from the internet that multiple moments from the interview.
Both Dunne and Johnson are returning to LSU this year with plenty to prove.
Flau'jae is now the unquestioned leader of the Lady Tigers basketball team and will be out for revenge. LSU entered last season as the defending champions but fell short of repeating after losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.
This year, Dunne enters the season as the reigning national champion.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
The Tigers finished an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
