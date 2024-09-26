Livvy Dunne geeks out over Hezly Rivera commitment to LSU gymnastics
LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne is getting ready for her final year with the Tigers, but she took some time to celebrate a changing of the guard after a high-profile commitment.
Olympic champion Hezly Rivera, who visited Baton Rouge this week, announced her verbal commitment on social media.
The 16-year-old New Jersey native, who now lives in Texas for training, was a member of the Team USA gymnastics squad that won the gold medal in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
LOOK: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Livvy shared Hezly's announcement with the caption, "Olympics [to] LSU! Let's geauxxx [Hezly Rivera]!"
She also shared a photo of the two together captioned, "Baby Tig."
"I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full athletic scholarship," Hezly wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jesus for this wonderful blessing!
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics shows off Nike swag for national title defense
"Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I also want to thank all the girls, coaches, and staff at LSU for everything."
Hezly's commitment is a major get for the defending national champions.
She had visited the University of Florida before her official visit to Baton Rouge, and in the end the Tigers beat out the rival Gators.
For a recruit of her caliber and with the NIL collective LSU offers, there will be several opportunities for Hezly to build her brand with the Tigers while also competing against some of the best NCAA gymnastics in the country.
The Tigers finished off an incredible 2023-24 season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they will aim for a repeat while they wait for Hezly's eventual arrival on campus.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels