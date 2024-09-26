Livvy Dunne, Hezly Rivera adorable throwback photo to present day transformation
The LSU gymnastics program received some great news on Thursday with Olympic champion Hezly Rivera announcing her commitment to the Lady Tigers. The 16-year-old Rivera, who visited Baton Rouge earlier this week, was a member of the Team USA gymnastics team that brought home the gold medal from the Paris Olympics.
LSU star Livvy Dunne was ecstatic about Hezly's commitment and shared her excitement on social media.
But, in an incredible twist of fate, SportsCenter shared an adorable throwback photo of the two gymnasts from their early years on the mat.
The photo was next to a present-day photo from Hezly's recent visit to campus and the transformation is unreal.
The photo read "how it started vs. how it's going."
That is why you chase your dreams.
"I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full athletic scholarship," Hezly wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jesus for this wonderful blessing!
"Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I also want to thank all the girls, coaches, and staff at LSU for everything."
The future is looking bright in Baton Rouge.
This season, in Livvy's final year of eligibility, LSU gymnastics is on a quest to repeat as national champions after winning the first-ever title in school history last season.
