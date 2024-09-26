The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Hezly Rivera adorable throwback photo to present day transformation

LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne and LSU commit Hezly Rivera have an epic before and after photo from their first meeting to the Olympic champ's recent visit.

Josh Sanchez

LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The LSU gymnastics program received some great news on Thursday with Olympic champion Hezly Rivera announcing her commitment to the Lady Tigers. The 16-year-old Rivera, who visited Baton Rouge earlier this week, was a member of the Team USA gymnastics team that brought home the gold medal from the Paris Olympics.

LSU star Livvy Dunne was ecstatic about Hezly's commitment and shared her excitement on social media.

But, in an incredible twist of fate, SportsCenter shared an adorable throwback photo of the two gymnasts from their early years on the mat.

LOOK: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings


The photo was next to a present-day photo from Hezly's recent visit to campus and the transformation is unreal.

The photo read "how it started vs. how it's going."

That is why you chase your dreams.

"I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Louisiana State University (LSU) on a full athletic scholarship," Hezly wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jesus for this wonderful blessing!

MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics shows off Nike swag for national title defense

"Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout this process. I also want to thank all the girls, coaches, and staff at LSU for everything."

Hezly Rivera, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympic
Hezly Rivera of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The future is looking bright in Baton Rouge.

This season, in Livvy's final year of eligibility, LSU gymnastics is on a quest to repeat as national champions after winning the first-ever title in school history last season.

