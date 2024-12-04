Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics' hilarious 'Wicked' belting fail
The LSU gymnastics team is back in the gym as they gear up for the 2024-25 season. After Thanksgiving break, it's time to ramp up the preparations for their national title defense.
But, while time in the gym is necessary, they also have to keep things loose and fun.
During the break, one of the biggest box office hits was the his musical Wicked, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The most popular song from Part 1 of the film is "Defying Gravity," known for the powerful belting to close out the track.
Because nearly everyone saw Wicked over break, LSU thought it would be fun to let some of the team's stars like Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, and more flexing their golden pipes.
Spoiler alert: They have nothing on Cynthia Erivo's iconic belting at the end of the song.
Hey, at least they had fun. And luckily they are a bit more talented on the mats.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
