Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics shows off Nike swag for national title defense
The LSU gymnastics team is gearing up for a national championship defense and aiming for a repeat.
In the past few weeks, the squad has gone on a retreat in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and has been working hard in the gym to prepare for the upcoming season.
This week, the Lady Tigers had media day and took their official photos for the upcoming year, and they received a gift bag along the way.
LSU gymnastics shared a series of photos on social media that showed team members going through their Nike swag bags and unveiling some of their new gear for 2024.
There were multiple pairs of sneakers, t-shirts, shorts, hoodies, track suits, and so much more.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Let's see how LSU can follow up its record-setting campaign a year ago and whether Livvy can end her college career as a two-time national champ.
