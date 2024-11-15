The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shares rare offer for MLB fan who finds Paul Skenes relic

LSU gymnastics and social media star Livvy Dunne has a rare, personal offer to the lucky MLB fan who can find a Paul Skenes relic recognizing his Pittsburgh Pirates debut.

Josh Sanchez

Livvy Dunne in the stands before a game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Livvy Dunne in the stands before a game between the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Livvy Dunne embraced the city of Pittsburgh during her boyfriend Paul Skenes' incredible rookie season with the Pirates.

She was in attendance for games whenever she had the opportunity and was always posting up for photos with fans at stadiums across the country.

Now, Livvy has a very rare opportunity for a lucky MLB fan to enjoy a Pirates game right alongside her.

The Pittsburgh Pirates offered up a "trade" to whoever finds Skenes' 1-of-1 rookie debut patch card. In exchange for the card, the lucky person would receive two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for 30 years, a meet & greet with Skenes, and all sorts of memorabilia and "unique experiences."

Livvy's addition to the Pirates offer is getting to sit with her a game in her suit.

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne, Pittsburgh Pirates
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Talk about a rare opportunity.

The question is, would you keep the card for financial compensation or for Pirates haul in return? Decisions, decisions.

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirate
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Skenes had an impressive rookie season, earning an MLB All-Star nod and compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.99 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Livvy, meanwhile, is preparing for her final season at LSU where the Tigers will look to repeat as national champions.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics, LSU Tiger
SU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne poses with the championship trophy after the LSU Tigers gymnastics team wins the national championship. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Tigers finished off an incredible season earlier this year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.

LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

