Livvy Dunne shares rare offer for MLB fan who finds Paul Skenes relic
Livvy Dunne embraced the city of Pittsburgh during her boyfriend Paul Skenes' incredible rookie season with the Pirates.
She was in attendance for games whenever she had the opportunity and was always posting up for photos with fans at stadiums across the country.
Now, Livvy has a very rare opportunity for a lucky MLB fan to enjoy a Pirates game right alongside her.
MORE: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump of rookie WAG season, Paul Skenes
The Pittsburgh Pirates offered up a "trade" to whoever finds Skenes' 1-of-1 rookie debut patch card. In exchange for the card, the lucky person would receive two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for 30 years, a meet & greet with Skenes, and all sorts of memorabilia and "unique experiences."
Livvy's addition to the Pirates offer is getting to sit with her a game in her suit.
Talk about a rare opportunity.
MORE: Livvy Dunne's custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots made from his jersey
The question is, would you keep the card for financial compensation or for Pirates haul in return? Decisions, decisions.
Skenes had an impressive rookie season, earning an MLB All-Star nod and compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.99 ERA and 167 strikeouts.
LOOK: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Livvy, meanwhile, is preparing for her final season at LSU where the Tigers will look to repeat as national champions.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season earlier this year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.
LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
