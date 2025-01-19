Livvy Dunne trolls herself with perfect TikTok joke mourning end
It is the end of an era. Livvy Dunne and the rest of the social media influencer athletes are mourning the end of TikTok as we know it -- for now.
Late Friday night, TikTok shut down in the United States and users trying to access the app were met with a message that they were hoping they would never see.
"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok now," the alert read.
"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTOk once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"
Livvy responded to the news with some self-deprecating humor which everyone can appreciate.
Will TikTok eventually return? Most likely. How soon? That is anyone's guess.
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Gators on Friday night.
