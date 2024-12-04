Maria Sharapova stuns in plunging bold blazer at the British Fashion Awards
Maria Sharapova officially retired from professional tennis in 2020, but the former Wimbledon winner still knows how to serve an ace when it comes to her fashion fits.
The 37-year-old athlete was a presenter at the 2024 British Fashion Awards, which took place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Sharapova took to Instagram that day to reflect on her participation at the prestigious event and show off her incredible fit — a white stylish coat with matching white shoes and a white skirt.
She captioned the photo, "Honored to have presented Remo Ruffini the Trailbazer Award. Watching the Moncler team thoughtfully and creatively navigate the fashion world from the board room to the Genius experiences has been such a gift. Congratulations on this recognition!"
Several of Sharapova's Instagram followers instantly took to the comments to compliment the look.
A second person wrote, "Divina," followed by a bunch of fire emojis.
"The goat," wrote a third person.
Sharapova may no longer be in the tennis scene, but her influence for the sport cannot be ignored. The 36-time champion boats 8.1 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), and another 4.6 million followers on Instagram. Suffice to say, Sharapova continues to slay.
