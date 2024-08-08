Marshmello plays electric halftime show at Major League Rugby Championship
The Major League Rugby Championship at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium was a blend of intense rugby action and high-profile celebrity appearances.
The Eastern Conference champion New England Free Jacks emerged victorious over the Seattle Seawolves with a score of 20-11 on Sunday, August 4, marking their second Major League Rugby title and making them the second team in league history to achieve back-to-back championships.
The event was further highlighted by world-renowned DJ Marshmello’s halftime performance, during which Cymbiotika co-founder and COO Durana Elmi joined the mysterious musician to hype up the crowd.
The fans' reaction to Marshmello's performance and Elmi's appearance was overwhelmingly positive. The stadium erupted in cheers and applause, with many capturing the moment on their phones to share on social media.
The fusion of a high-energy DJ performance with the intensity of the rugby finals created a vibrant and exhilarating environment, making the event a resounding success.
Night Access CEO Matt Gerold commented, "The Marshmello performance at Snapdragon Stadium was epic. It was great to see all the kids cheering with happiness."
