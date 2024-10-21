Mookie Betts' wife Brianna sports unique fit for Dodgers NLCS victory
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the World Series and no one is more excited than Brianna Betts, wife of the team's star right fielder, Mookie Betts.
Brianna took to Instagram on Sunday, October 20 to share a post of the Dodgers celebrating after they defeated the New York Mets 10-5 in game 6 of the NLCS to clinch the pennant. In the video, she sported some unique-looking parachute pants and paired it with a custom-made T-shirt that had her hubby's name and jersey number written on the back. In a separate photo, she can be seen wearing the same fit but with a denim jacket.
Brianna and Mookie have been together for 15 years. The happy couple, who were officially married in 2021 after a long engagement, have two kids: Kynlee Ivory and Kaj Lynn. Brianna occasionally shares glimpses of her life with Mookie and the kids on Instagram, where she boasts an impressive 39K followers.
The Dodgers will have a tough task ahead of them as they face the New York Yankees —who recently defeated the Cleveland Guardians to capture the ALCS pennant — in the 2024 World Series. Fans are undoubtedly looking forward to seeing what stylish fit Brianna will don for those games.
