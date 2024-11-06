Nika Muhl posts Kobe Bryant inspiration rehabbing major knee injury
Kobe Bryant is a good source for inspiration for anyone.
The Los Angeles Dodgers just used a Kobe quote as motivation during their championship run.
Now, Seattle Storm point guard Nika Muhl is also using the Los Angeles Lakers legend for a quote — as well as some new furry friends — to help her get through a devastating injury. The 23-year-old Muhl had finished her rookie WNBA season before she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her first overseas game with Turkish club Besiktas.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shares adorable photos of Kobe’s daughters
Muhl posted a rehab picture while drawing strength from Kobe’s epic quote after he tore his Achilles in 2013.
Muhl was a star for the UConn Huskies and coach Geno Auriemma — the team Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gigi wanted to play for. Auriemma even spoke at Kobe’s memorial service and the team honored Gigi with her No. 2 jersey draped over a chair during a game, posting “Mambacita is forever a Husky” on Twitter (Now X).
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant gets Kobe, Gigi inspiration before Dodgers miracle Game 1 win
Here’s the full Kobe quote he posted on Facebook that you, too, can use as inspiration in your life like Muhl.
This is such BS! All the training and sacrifice just flew out the window with one step that I've done millions of times! The frustration is unbearable. The anger is rage. Why the hell did this happen ?!? Makes no damn sense. Now I'm supposed to come back from this and be the same player Or better at 35?!? How in the world am I supposed to do that??
I have NO CLUE. Do I have the consistent will to overcome this thing? Maybe I should break out the rocking chair and reminisce on the career that was. Maybe this is how my book ends. Maybe Father Time has defeated me...Then again maybe not! It's 3:30am, my foot feels like dead weight, my head is spinning from the pain meds and I'm wide awake. Forgive my Venting but what's the purpose of social media if I won't bring it to you Real No Image?? Feels good to vent, let it out. To feel as if THIS is the WORST thing EVER! Because After ALL the venting, a real perspective sets in. There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then [sic] a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.
One day, the beginning of a new career journey will commence. Today is NOT that day.
"If you see me in a fight with a bear, prey for the bear". I've always loved that quote. That's "mamba mentality" we don't quit, we don't cower, we don't run. We endure and conquer.
I know it's a long post but I'm Facebook Venting LOL. Maybe now I can actually get some sleep and be excited for surgery tomorrow. First step of a new challenge.
Guess I will be Coach Vino the rest of this season. I have faith in my teammates. They will come thru.
Thank you for all your prayers and support. Much Love Always.
Mamba Out
