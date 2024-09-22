Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd's picture perfect UConn final selfie together
The UConn women's basketball team held its media day on Sunday, marking the final time star guard Paige Bueckers will have an official team photo taken with the Huskies before jetting off to the WNBA.
UConn enters the 2024 campaign with national championship aspirations and Bueckers will play a big role in their success.
Another star guard, Azzi Fudd, will be a key player for the team and looks to bounce back in a big way after missing last season with a knee injury.
MORE: Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd go VIP in Coco Gauff's player box at US Open
For media day, Bueckers and Fudd took a moment to soak in the special moment with a picture-perfect selfie marking their final media day together.
It will truly mark the end of an era for the Huskies.
Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.
In two games last season before her season-ending injury, Fudd averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She averaged 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game during the 2022-23 campaign.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings
Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?
Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
McLovin: Jameis Winston’s hilarious fast food rankings goes viral; whos his No. 1?
Small packages: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player