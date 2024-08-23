Paige Bueckers shares guilty pleasure when returning home (VIDEO)
Paige Bueckers burst onto the scene as a freshman at UConn, sweeping the College Player of the Year awards in 2021. She was destined to be the face of women's basketball, but injuries caused her to miss nearly two whole seasons.
Last year, Bueckers returned at full strength and led the Huskies on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, setting them up to be among the favorites to win it all this season.
Buckers has been making the rounds throughout the summer with some high-profile appearances, re-establishing herself as a face of the sport.
VIDEO: Flau'jae, Paige Bueckers debate who's 'The Ultimate Rizzler,' better flirt
This week, Bueckers took a brief break from her world tour and returned home to Minnesota just in time for the Minnesota State Fair.
FOX 9 Twin Cities caught up with the megastar on the fairgrounds and asked her about her guilty pleasures at the fair and what she chooses when it's time to chow down. As it turns out, Bueckers has quite the appetite and rolls with two orders of pronto pups and two corndogs.
Hey, you have to listen to your stomach when you're hungry.
Apparently "pronto pups" are a Minnesota staple. They're like a corndog, but are crunchier and more savory. So mixing the savory pronto pups with the sweeter corndogs sounds like a perfect match.
The Minnesota folks sure seem to love it.
While it's been an eventful summer, Bueckers will have to soon start getting ready for the upcoming college basketball season.
But, in the meantime, keep your eyes posted because you never know where she will pop up next.
