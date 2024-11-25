Paris Hilton remains iconic with breathtaking black leather fit at F1 in Las Vegas
The stars were out and about for this past weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, the second straight year that Sin City hosted the annual racing event on its streets. One of those big names in attendance was acclaimed singer, actress, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who dazzled the F1 audience with a fit that was hard to ignore.
Hilton, 43, shared her experience attending the prestigious F1 Grand Prix via her Instagram stories. The artist behind such hits as "Stars Are Blind" and "Chasin" sported a slick black leather racing coat, along with matching skin-tight black leather pants, a shiny black choker, and superstar sunglasses. Hitlon's journey had her meeting members of Team McLaren, as well as waving to fans in attendance. In a separate video, she expressed how much she enjoyed the race and gave a shout-out to the city of Vegas.
"Hilton for the stay, Paris for the slay. F1 was lit, and I love Vegas," she gushed.
Aside from Hilton, other major stars that attended F1 included Sylvester Stallone, Jared Leto, Lindsay Brewer, Shaun White, and even Brad Pitt, who filmed scenes for his upcoming film, entitled F1, set to release in 2025.
George Russell may have emerged as the winner at this weekend's F1 race, but the real victory went to Max Verstappen, who clinched his fourth straight Formula 1 Drivers' Championship.
