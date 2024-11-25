The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paris Hilton remains iconic with breathtaking black leather fit at F1 in Las Vegas

The globally recognized starlet wowed the racing audience with her presence at the prestigious event.

Joseph Galizia

Paris Hilton enters the Longfellow House Office building before she testifies on Wednesday to a U.S. House Ways & Means Committee hearing on the abuse of youth in residential treatment facilities on June 26, 2024 in Washington, D.C..
Paris Hilton enters the Longfellow House Office building before she testifies on Wednesday to a U.S. House Ways & Means Committee hearing on the abuse of youth in residential treatment facilities on June 26, 2024 in Washington, D.C.. / Eric Kayne-USA TODAY

The stars were out and about for this past weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas, the second straight year that Sin City hosted the annual racing event on its streets. One of those big names in attendance was acclaimed singer, actress, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, who dazzled the F1 audience with a fit that was hard to ignore.

Hilton, 43, shared her experience attending the prestigious F1 Grand Prix via her Instagram stories. The artist behind such hits as "Stars Are Blind" and "Chasin" sported a slick black leather racing coat, along with matching skin-tight black leather pants, a shiny black choker, and superstar sunglasses. Hitlon's journey had her meeting members of Team McLaren, as well as waving to fans in attendance. In a separate video, she expressed how much she enjoyed the race and gave a shout-out to the city of Vegas.

"Hilton for the stay, Paris for the slay. F1 was lit, and I love Vegas," she gushed.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton at the 2024 F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas / Photo Credit: Paris Hilton on Instagram
Aside from Hilton, other major stars that attended F1 included Sylvester Stallone, Jared Leto, Lindsay Brewer, Shaun White, and even Brad Pitt, who filmed scenes for his upcoming film, entitled F1, set to release in 2025.

George Russell may have emerged as the winner at this weekend's F1 race, but the real victory went to Max Verstappen, who clinched his fourth straight Formula 1 Drivers' Championship. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

