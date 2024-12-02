The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rhea Ripley shows why WWE fans call her 'Mami' with breathtaking attire for big event

The former women's champion looked ready for war when gearing up for the WarGames matchup at Survivor Series.

Joseph Galizia

Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley (black attire) and Becky Lynch (red/white attire) during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley (black attire) and Becky Lynch (red/white attire) during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

WWE held its Survivor Series premium live event this past weekend and no one looked more ready to compete than one of the company's top superstars, Rhea Ripley.

The 28-year-old wrestler, who goes by the nickname 'Mami' for the globally recognized promotion, shared her Survivor Series outfit with fans with several posts on Instagram. Ripley rocked a Mad Max-themed leather vest, a sizzling top, and matching net bottoms. She also wore her signature wrestling boots and topped the look off with some face paint and a creepy mask.

Hundreds of Ripley's 4.6 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comment section to sing their praises for Mami's attire.

"You know I’m obsessed with everything about this!!!" gushed one person.

"Absolute beast," wrote another.

Ripley gave a better look at her full outfit via her Instagram stories on Monday, December 2. In the video, the camera slowly pans toward the WWE juggernaut, showing off her impressive physique and mystical face paint.

Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley backstage at WWE Survivor Series 2024 / Photo Credit: Rhea Ripley on Instagram

Not only did Ripley's attire win over the WWE Universe at Survivor Series, but so did her wrestling. The former champion led her team to victory in the brutal WarGames matchup, where she pinned the current champion and her longtime rival, Liv Morgan.

Ripley's rise to the top of the WWE, like her incredible Survivor Series fit, continues to be too hard to ignore.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

