Rising Star Haiden Deegan Clinches SuperMotocross Championship
Haiden Deegan, one of Motocross’s brightest young talents, made headlines last weekend after clinching the SuperMotocross World Championship in Las Vegas.
Held at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the highly anticipated event brought together the sport's top riders from across the globe, but 18-year-old Deegan took the spotlight in the 250 Class with a standout performance that showcased his talent and maturity. Speaking to Sports Illustrated last week, Haiden relayed, “I’ve never raced in Vegas; it was definitely cool to be there. There were a ton of fans. They get loud during the races. Before you race, you always have nerves, but I have learned to use that as a way to motivate myself. I feel like this year I am a whole lot better of a rider.”
Deegan approached the race with a combination of aggressive speed and precise control, proving he could handle the pressure of a target on his back as the points leader in a field full of seasoned veterans. His triumph in Las Vegas adds another impressive accomplishment to his young career, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the sport. He later explained the physical anguish these motorcross riders put themelseves through.
“We definitely have one of the most physically demanding sports. We’re putting our bodies through hell, and you have to have gnarly endurance to do this sport. Pre-season training involves a lot of cycling; we cycle up to 100 miles per day. We don't have much free time, when I get some time off, the only thing I do is ride BMX, and if I'm at home, I’m playing Fortnite.”
Haiden Deegan is the son of motocross legend Brian Deegan, and has been immersed in the world of motorsports since he could walk. He began racing at an early age and quickly made a name for himself in the amateur Motocross scene. In 2023, he made the leap to the professional circuit and immediately proved he could compete at the highest levels, winning the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship in his rookie season.
After claiming his second SuperMotocross World Championship crown and $500,000 grand prize, Haiden Deegan has shown that he is not only living up to his family’s legacy but also carving out his own path as a future Motocross superstar. “The season just finished, so now I have a month off from training and then back to it. Obviously, my goal is set really high for next year just from what I have performed this year. I want to be better next year, more dominant, the lifetime goal is to get to the 450 Class and battle for championships up there.”
The SuperMotocross series, comprised of Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, takes a break from racing for the next few months before action kicks off again from Angel Stadium in Anaheim on January 11, 2025 with the start of the Monster Energy Supercross season.
