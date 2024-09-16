A rundown of Danica Patrick’s complete dating history
Danica Patrick is a huge figure in motorsports, known for her groundbreaking career as a female race car driver.
With a series of historic achievements, including being the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race and securing numerous top finishes across various racing series, Patrick has cemented her place in a traditionally male-dominated sport.
But the 42-year-old does much more than racing – Patrick has also made her mark in the entertainment world, appearing in top shows and movies like CSI: NY and Charlie's Angels.
Patrick's personal life has also attracted considerable attention. Known for her candidness about her relationships and heartbreaks, she has navigated a series of high-profile romances over the years.
Recently, she has also been linked to a new, mysterious partner, which she has teased on Instagram but failed to formally introduce to her fans.
Here’s a closer look at the key relationships in Patrick’s life:
Paul Edward Hospenthal
Patrick met physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal in 2002 while seeking treatment for a yoga injury. Hospenthal, 17 years her senior, proposed to her on Thanksgiving Day 2004. The couple married in Arizona in 2005 but divorced in 2012.
Patrick announced their separation on Facebook, stating, “I am sad to inform my fans that after 7 years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage.” Their divorce was finalized in April 2013 without any alimony due to a prenup.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
After her divorce, Patrick dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she first officially confirmed as her partner in March 2013. Their relationship, which lasted for five years, was highlighted by Patrick’s remarks in the 2017 documentary Danica, where she described their bond as “really straightforward and simple.”
Despite considering having children with Stenhouse, the couple broke up in December 2017.
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick began dating NFL star Aaron Rodgers in early 2018, having met him at the 2012 ESPY Awards. She praised Rodgers for his support but struggled with his complicated family dynamics, as mentioned in an interview with Us Weekly. The relationship ended in July 2020, with Patrick reflecting on the experience as a profound learning opportunity on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, saying, "I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that.”
Carter Comstock
In April 2021, Patrick went public with Carter Comstock, co-founder of Freshly, sharing their relationship on Instagram by posting a photo of Comstock kissing her on the cheek. Their romance, which began through mutual investments, lasted nearly a year before ending in March 2022.
Patrick described their time together as “really fun” to People but acknowledged it wasn’t meant to last long-term, saying, “Unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things.”
Mystery Man
In early September, Patrick seemingly hinted at a new relationship with a mysterious partner seen at Burning Man. Her Instagram post in early September featured photos of them enjoying the festival, with one photo showing her planting a kiss on a man’s cheek. She captioned the photo, “In dust we trust. 🌪️ That week of the year 80,000 of us drive out to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping eachother. ❤️”
