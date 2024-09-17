Meet Rylee Arnold: 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner of viral Olympian
Rylee Arnold is back on Dancing With The Stars after joining the longtime reality series in 2023. For the show's 33rd season, Arnold will be paired with a viral Olympian.
Arnold will be paired with Stephen Nedoroscik, who won a bronze medal with the Team USA men's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nedoroscik went viral during the Olympics for his "Clark Kent" appearance and was lovingly known by fans as "pommel horse guy."
Riley is a viral star of her own, so let's get to know the Dancing With The Stars participant.
Rise to fame
Rylee became known as the sister of Dancing With The Stars alum Lindsay Arnold before making a name for herself on DWTS Junior in 2018.
She has amassed a following of over 779,000 followers on Instagram going into the season.
Dancer for life
Rylee, who was born in Provo, Utah, grew up dancing.
She reached the finals at the WDC World Championship in Paris in 2014, years before her DWTS fame.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
