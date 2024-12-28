The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Scottie Scheffler's freak Christmas dinner mishap leads to surgery

Golf star Scottie Scheffler has been forced out of the first PGA Tour event of the year after a freak accident on Christmas left him with an injury that required surgery.

Scottie Scheffler of team U.S.A. tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of The Presidents Cup.
Scottie Scheffler of team U.S.A. tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of The Presidents Cup. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler's return to the golf course has been delayed.

Scheffler, who is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, was forced to pull out of the first PGA Tour event of the year following a freak accident on Christmas Day. The accident left Scheffler with a hand injury that required surgery.

The Sentry, which serves as the Tour's season opener, is set to take place from January 2 through January 5 in Hawaii.

Scheffler announced his withdrawal from the tournament in a statement through his manager.

Scottie Scheffler, Masters, golf
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler poses for photos during the green jacket ceremony following the final round of the Masters Tournament. / Rob Schumacher, Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

"On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass. Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery," the statement read.

'"He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks. Unfortunately, he will have to withdraw from The Sentry. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express."

He is also expected to miss the Sony Open, but return for the American Express in La Quinta, California from January 16-19.

Last season, Scheffler won The Masters, but nothing can prepare you for a broken glass. It turns out even the best golfers in the world are human.

