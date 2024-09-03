The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sha'Carri Richardson's glam makeover selfies ahead of Diamond League

Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson returns to action at the Diamond League in Zurich this week, and the two-time medalist was feeling herself with some sultry snaps ahead of the big race.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 3, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) reacts after finishing in second in the womenís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) reacts after finishing in second in the womenís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / andrew nelles-usa today sports

Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson is returning to the track this week.

Richardson, who won silver in the women's 100m and gold in in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be competing at the 2024 Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.

To celebrate her return to the track, Sha'Carri shared some sultry snaps on social media.

The X account Track Spice shared videos from Richardson's Instagram Stories which read, "Sha’carri Richardson really feeling herself. 100m in Zurich just got more dangerous."

The glow-up is real, and Sha'Carri is living an Olympic champion's life.

The 2024 Zurich Diamond League gets underway on Wednesday, September 4, with the women's pole vault competition. Throughout the meet, several Olympic champions will be competing including Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, who won gold in the 10,000m and 5,000m in Paris.

Richardson's return will come on Thursday, September 5, at the Weltklasse Zurich where she will meet Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia for the first time since the women's Olympic 100m final.

Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympics, USA track and field
Aug 3, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sha'carri Richardson (USA) finishes second in the womenís 100m final to Julien Alfred (LCA) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / andrew nelles-usa today sports
Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympics, USA track and field
Aug 25, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Julien Alfred (LCA) and Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) embrace after competing in the womens 200m race during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. / kirby lee-usa today sports
Sha'Carri Richardson, Olympics, USA track and field
Sha'carri Richardson (USA) checks her opponents as she wins the women’s 4x100m relay during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. / Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

