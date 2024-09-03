Sha'Carri Richardson's glam makeover selfies ahead of Diamond League
Olympic champion Sha'Carri Richardson is returning to the track this week.
Richardson, who won silver in the women's 100m and gold in in the 4x100m relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be competing at the 2024 Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.
To celebrate her return to the track, Sha'Carri shared some sultry snaps on social media.
The X account Track Spice shared videos from Richardson's Instagram Stories which read, "Sha’carri Richardson really feeling herself. 100m in Zurich just got more dangerous."
The glow-up is real, and Sha'Carri is living an Olympic champion's life.
The 2024 Zurich Diamond League gets underway on Wednesday, September 4, with the women's pole vault competition. Throughout the meet, several Olympic champions will be competing including Kenya's Beatrice Chebet, who won gold in the 10,000m and 5,000m in Paris.
Richardson's return will come on Thursday, September 5, at the Weltklasse Zurich where she will meet Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia for the first time since the women's Olympic 100m final.
