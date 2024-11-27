Simone Biles plans to have Thanksgiving dinner ready after Jonathan Owens' NFL game
Simone Biles earned several gold medals for her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but now she's ready for a different kind of challenge — preparing for Thanksgiving.
The 27-year-old superstar spoke with Us Weekly about how she plans to spend the upcoming holiday with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, whose team will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions. The game will take place in Detroit — an NFL tradition dating back to the 1940s — but Biles will be hosting the dinner back in Chicago.
"I’ll fly up in the morning and fly right back, just so we can still spend Thanksgiving together,” Biles told the outlet. “Holidays are revolving around sports right now, especially in the football world with them sometimes playing."
"We’ll just have a chef come and cook,” Biles explained. “I think some of his teammates will come through and grab a plate, especially if they don’t have family in the area. It is a little bit more difficult, but it is kind of nice that we can just relax.”
This will mark Biles and Owens second Thanksgiving together as a married couple. The dynamic duo have been together since 2020 and married since 2023.
The showdown between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, who are division rivals, begins at 12:30 p.m. EST.
