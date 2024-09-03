Sydney Colson hilariously roasts Aces teammates on Wild 'n Out (VIDEO)
Las Vegas Aces star Sydney Colson is a known jokester. She's been given the "unserious" label for constantly trolling her own teammates and cracking jokes on social media, and she recently had the opportunity to take her humor to the Wild 'n Out stage.
Syd, as she is affectionately known by her teammates and WNBA fans, was a team captain as part of the Wild 'n Out Live Tour and did not hold back with the mic in her hand.
During the "Family Reunion" segment, she roasted her teammates for the team's recent string of losses.
"This is my team, we the Las Vegas Aces," she sang alongside MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson and Alysha Clark before joking, "if we keep losing games, we gon' be in last place."
After everyone laughed, Colson told her teammates, "we gotta tighten up."
Las Vegas is currently on a two-game winning streak after losing three games over the prior four-game stretch. They return to action on Tuesday, September 3, against the struggling Chicago Sky.
The Aces are the back-to-back defending WNBA champions so they have high hopes for a three-peat, especially with A'ja's MVP campaign, so it's good to see they are still vibing together and able to laugh as they gear up for the final stretch of the season.
