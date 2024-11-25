Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable next to real-life ‘Rocky’ Christy Martin in moving tribute
What makes Sydney Sweeney so likeable is her genuineness.
Coming from a small town near Spokane, Washington, the 27-year-old A-list actress signed on for a passion project to portray the real-life female "Rocky" Christy Martin, and after the film wrapped, she was overcome with emotion penning a heartfelt note and posting a photo beside the boxing trailblazer on Instagram.
RELATED: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin in behind the scenes photo
"I don’t usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words," Sweeney wrote. "We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life. Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry.
To the incredible crew in Charlotte—thank you for giving this project your everything. I’m going to miss you so much!! Your hard work, long hours, and dedication brought this story to life, and we couldn’t have done it without you. My castmates, especially Ben, thank you for your talent, your relentlessness, and for inspiring me to dig even deeper every single day. And David, our fearless aussie, thank you for being the steady, passionate leader we all leaned on.
This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told. And yes, you’ll get to see me kick some serious ass (like seriously kicked some ass) ((like I might’ve enjoyed it a little toooooo much while kicking ass haha)), but most importantly, you’ll witness a story that’s as powerful as the woman who lived it. I’ll carry this experience with me forever. Can’t wait to share more :)"
Haters have said that Sweeney is "best actress" Oscars chasing, but this note puts them in their place.
Sweeney has shared that she had a passion for MMA growing up, so it makes sense that this film would hold a special place in her heart.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits