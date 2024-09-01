Tara Davis-Woodhall shares touching moment with husband Hunter after 100m prelim
It's been quite the summer for the Woodhall family. Tara Davis-Woodhall won gold in the World Indoor Championships before going on to win the gold medal in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She completed an undefeated season going 7-for-7 at the Golden Gala in Rome over the weekend, and then made the quick trip back to Paris.
Now, it's her husband Hunter Woodhall's turn to shine in the Paralympics.
PHOTOS: Tara Davis-Woodhall's Team USA bikini will have you feeling patriotic
Hunter had his first race of the Paralympics on Sunday, qualifying for the T64 100-meter final with an 11.02 second time. The final will take place on Monday.
Prior to his qualifying race, Tara sent out a heart-warming good luck message on social media.
"You’ve been grinding all season for this moment. Your journey begins tonight. Let’s do this. redemption time baby," she wrote.
After automatically qualifying for the final with his time in the heat, Tara and Hunter shared a touching moment as she rooted him on from the stands.
Hunter spotted her in the crowd and made his way over to share an embrace and a kiss.
That's a couple you can root for.
The Paralympics run through Sunday, September 8, with every event streaming live on Peacock.
