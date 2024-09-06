Taylor Swift steals the show with NFL opener outfit (VIDEO)
Thursday night’s NFL season opener wasn’t just about touchdowns and tailgates; it was all about pop royalty as Taylor Swift showed up to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Fresh off the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens last January, the superstar was on hand to see if the reigning champs could keep the magic going.
RELATED: Derrick Henry comes through with Louis drip ahead of Ravens debut (VIDEO)
In true Swift fashion, she made an entrance that had everyone buzzing. Sporting red thigh-high boots, denim shorts, and a blue tank top, Swift’s game-day look was as iconic as ever. And while she may not be calling plays this game, she’s turning heads as she cruised through the stadium in style, thanks to the Chiefs' VIP treatment.
It’s been almost a year since Taylor made her first game-day appearance, and her presence at Arrowhead has only made Chiefs fans love her more. Between the anticipation for the game and the excitement of seeing Swift in the stands, the energy was off the charts.
RELATED: Travis Kelce arrives to game with fresh look, barely recognizable (VIDEO)
With the Chiefs gearing up for another championship run and Taylor Swift in the house, it’s safe to say that both football fans and Swifties alike are in for an unforgettable night. Let the season and the Swiftie power begin!
