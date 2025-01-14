Gymnast Kyrstin Johnson goes viral for epic Kendrick Lamar floor routine
To be an entertaining gymnast, you need a little flair, and that is not lacking in Philly. Kyrstin Johnson, a gymnast at Temple University, has gone viral for bringing her spice to the mats.
Temple Gymnastics shared a video of Kyrstin's floor routine on social media and the views are racking up.
Her routine starts off with the summer smash record "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, who will be performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February.
After her first pass, the track shifts to "soak city (do it)" by 310babii. A second pass and double pike later, Kyrstin came through with an epic finish.
That is the kind of energy that gymnastics needs.
Kyrstin previously competed for the HBCU Talladega College in Alabama where she majored in biology. Talladega College was the first HBCU to establish a gymnastics team, but the program was unfortunately shut down recently due to a lack of funding.
Before her transfer to Temple, Kyrstin was a four-time First Team All-American and the 2023 USAG National Vault Champion.
Now, she is thriving in Philly and breathing life into the program with exactly what the internet is here to see.
