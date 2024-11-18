The Impact of Technology on the Future of Sports: A Transformative Era
Technology is revolutionizing the sports industry, transforming everything from athlete training to fan engagement.
To discuss these advancements, Apolo Anton Ohno, an eight-time Winter Olympic medalist, spoke with Sports Illustrated about the impact of AI and connectivity on athlete preparation and fan engagement. He emphasized how these technologies create a more inclusive and immersive experience, setting a precedent for future events.
"Even amidst all of the world's greatest technologies and advancements, there is still the unknown factor. And that unknown factor is the mind. And that alignment with the mind, body, and spirit, which sometimes surpasses what sports science tells us is possible," Ohno says, underscoring the balance between technological innovation and the human spirit.
The athlete-turned-entrepreneur notes that while AI and other technologies are transforming the way athletes train and perform, there remains a crucial element that data cannot fully capture: the resilience and adaptability of the human spirit.
"The human body and the human spirit can withstand immense amounts of pressure. And only then do we realize how much further it can rebound and respond," he adds, citing examples from sports like wrestling, where athletes often defy conventional wisdom and recommendations to perform at their peak.
The Olympics in Paris showcased how technology could create hyper-personalized experiences for viewers. "I can watch any sport at any time, any replay from my computer, pause, go back, and have multi-view sports. It feels like information overload, but it is remarkable," Ohno shares, reflecting on the advanced viewing options that allow fans to engage with sports like never before.
As the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles approaches Ohno makes a bold AI prediction: "Now broadcasters and NBC can sell the rights to those seats virtually. You can be watching with hundreds of cameras that give you every possible angle," he envisions, highlighting the potential for these technologies to make high-demand events accessible to millions. He does clarify that, "We don't want this to be about the equipment; we want this to be about the core principles of the human experience."
The future of sports broadcasting may also see a shift with AI-generated voices, as seen with AI Michaels. Ohno used this point to make the following prediction: "I think we're going to start to see some face-to-face podcasts of people interviewing themselves in the future, and that's all going to be very fun."
As technology continues to shape the sports industry, Ohno pushes for everyone to remember the enduring power of the human spirit and the importance of preserving the integrity of sports. "The future of sports is about the symbiosis between technology and the human spirit—pushing boundaries while staying true to the heart of the competition."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop