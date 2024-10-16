The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce now an aficionado on Brazilian butt lifts after game show clip goes viral

The NFL superstar learned something new during his appearance on 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity'

Joseph Galizia

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Travis Kelce is known for winning Super Bowls, scoring touchdowns, and dating the incomparable Taylor Swift, but that doesn't mean the superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is done learning about other interesting topics in the world.

The 35-year-old pro bowler recently made an appearance on the new Amazon Prime reality show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, where he learned all about Brazilian butt lifts. During the program, a contestant bragged that she would spend her potential winnings on a BBL, which is a surgery that moves fat from your midsection to your behind. Kelce asked the contestant to tell the audience what a BBL was, a question that prompted several contestants to educate him on the subject.

Kelce further spoke about this silly moment on the latest edition of his New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. After sharing the clip, Jason joked that he wasn't that big a fan of the BBL surgery, while Travis laughed at how wild the exchange truly was.

The only question now is whether or not Travis will share his newfound knowledge with Swift. The two were spotted in New York having a great time at Game 1 of the MLB's ALCS series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

