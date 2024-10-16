Travis Kelce now an aficionado on Brazilian butt lifts after game show clip goes viral
Travis Kelce is known for winning Super Bowls, scoring touchdowns, and dating the incomparable Taylor Swift, but that doesn't mean the superstar tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is done learning about other interesting topics in the world.
The 35-year-old pro bowler recently made an appearance on the new Amazon Prime reality show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity, where he learned all about Brazilian butt lifts. During the program, a contestant bragged that she would spend her potential winnings on a BBL, which is a surgery that moves fat from your midsection to your behind. Kelce asked the contestant to tell the audience what a BBL was, a question that prompted several contestants to educate him on the subject.
Kelce further spoke about this silly moment on the latest edition of his New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce. After sharing the clip, Jason joked that he wasn't that big a fan of the BBL surgery, while Travis laughed at how wild the exchange truly was.
The only question now is whether or not Travis will share his newfound knowledge with Swift. The two were spotted in New York having a great time at Game 1 of the MLB's ALCS series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.
