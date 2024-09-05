Travis Kelce arrives to game with fresh look, barely recognizable (VIDEO)
Three-time Super Bowl champ and the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce made quite the entrance tonight. The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end switched things up in a big way, trading in his signature beard and sideburns for a clean-shaven look. What’s catching everyone’s attention, however, is the bold mustache he’s now rocking. Channeling serious Tom Selleck vibes, Kelce’s new look has fans doing double takes.
He rocked a trucker hat, sunglasses, Chiefs red swoosh Nike Dunks, and a white-and-tan matching shirt and pants combo. And, of course, he completed the look with a tank top that screams, as Mase would say, "tank top, flip flop, really nothing fancy."
RELATED: 2024 NFL WAG comprehensive list, photos: Taylor Swift, Ciara just the start
Kelce’s whole vibe says, “I didn’t try too hard, but let’s be real, it all comes together perfectly.” It’s the kind of fit and confidence that comes when you’ve won three Super Bowls, are dating one of the most famous pop stars on the planet, and just signed a $100 million podcast deal. Oh, and did I mention his shoes? The red swoosh Nike Dunks are a subtle nod to his Chiefs pride while keeping his street cred intact.
It’s not just about what he’s wearing; it’s the attitude. Kelce walked in like a man who’s living his best life, with no pressure, just enjoying the ride. He’s already won at football, in life, and in love. So, whether he’s catching passes or making headlines off the field, one thing’s for sure: Travis Kelce is here, and he’s bringing the swagger.
