Veronika Rajek brightens up the courtside in stunning fit for Lakers home opener
The Los Angeles Lakers have a history of attracting celebrities for their basketball showdowns, and that streak continued with the team's home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22. One big name that sat courtside was popular social media influencer Veronika Rajek, who turned some heads with her stunning attire.
The 28-year-old model, who was once rumored to be dating NFL legend Tom Brady, shared a post on Instagram revealing that she sat courtside for the matchup and was dressed to the nines. She wore green baggy pants with a matching vest top. Her look was completed with a pair of platform heels that matched her golden hair. Several of Rajek's fans took to the comments to compliment her stylish look.
"That smile looks amazing court-side!!! I hope you had a great time," gushed one person.
A second person, wrote "You’re the best and the hottest."
A third person complimented Rajek's grin by using the hashtag "#smile."
In addition to her followers, Rajek's influence is also clearly recognized by the NBA community. One of her photos includes a shot with multi-time NBA champion and Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Rajek's rise as an influencer is impossible to ignore. She boasts an incredible 6.7 million followers on Instagram and has made additional stunning appearances at sporting events including NFL games and F1 races. The Laker game she attended was a historic one as Lebron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history.
