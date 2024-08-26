What is Carlos Alcaraz’s relationship status? Inside the tennis star’s dating life
As Carlos Alcaraz dazzles on the court with a racket, his off-court life is catching just as much attention. The 21-year-old tennis sensation, known for smashing records and clinching titles like his recent Wimbledon victory, has fans equally invested in his personal scoreboard — specifically, his dating life.
Amidst the hectic world of professional tennis, Alcaraz has faced challenges in maintaining a stable romantic life. In February 2023, the Spaniard hinted at the loneliness that accompanies his globe-trotting lifestyle.
Chatting with Vogue, he said, “It’s complicated, never staying in one place,” adding, “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”
At the time, the tennis prodigy was linked to María González Giménez. Also born in Spain, the 24-year-old graduated with a bilingual law degree from the University of Murcia in June. While a romantic relationship has never been officially confirmed between the two, they have maintained a low-key interaction, subtly appearing in each other’s social media feeds from time to time.
Speculation didn’t stop with Giménez. The rumor mill churned out more names, casting Spanish singer Ana Mena and fellow tennis phenoms Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu as potential love interests in Alcaraz’s ever-interesting dating saga.
However, the young athlete set the record straight in a recent chat with The Sunday Times. When asked, “Are you in a relationship,” in June, Alcaraz blushed ever so slightly and responded, “No, I am single.”
That doesn't mean the door on finding love is closed. "I am looking for someone," the tennis champ revealed.
