What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics
Imagine handing off the Olympic flag to none other than Tom Cruise as he swoops in from above — that was Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11. It wasn't just the crowd that was dazzled; the 62-year-old Hollywood icon himself was visibly impressed.
In a post-ceremony glow, Biles, 27, captured the moment on Instagram. "Closing ceremonies," she started her post with a black heart emoji. “such an honor. I haven’t found the right words to describe my olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the united states.”
Cruise, jumping into the comment section, left a note that was all praise and admiration. "Simone, it was an absolute honor to receive the Olympic flag from you this weekend. Your artistry is one-of-a-kind. Witnessing your dedication to your craft first-hand over the past several weeks has been a true pleasure!”
This exchange highlights not just the end of an Olympic era but the beginning of new narratives as both icons continue their respective journeys — Biles with her decorated Olympic career and Cruise as he jumps back into his action-packed filming schedule for Mission Impossible 8.
The next Summer Olympics will be hosted in Los Angeles in 2028.
