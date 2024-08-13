The Athlete Lifestyle logo

What Tom Cruise told Simone Biles after the Olympics

After the Olympic whirlwind, Hollywood legend Tom Cruise had some words for gymnast Simone Biles.

Aug 11, 2024; Saint-Denis, France; Gold medalist Simone Biles and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass hand the Olympic flag off to Tom Cruise during the closing ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Imagine handing off the Olympic flag to none other than Tom Cruise as he swoops in from above — that was Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11. It wasn't just the crowd that was dazzled; the 62-year-old Hollywood icon himself was visibly impressed.

In a post-ceremony glow, Biles, 27, captured the moment on Instagram. "Closing ceremonies," she started her post with a black heart emoji. “such an honor. I haven’t found the right words to describe my olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the united states.”

Cruise, jumping into the comment section, left a note that was all praise and admiration. "Simone, it was an absolute honor to receive the Olympic flag from you this weekend. Your artistry is one-of-a-kind. Witnessing your dedication to your craft first-hand over the past several weeks has been a true pleasure!”

This exchange highlights not just the end of an Olympic era but the beginning of new narratives as both icons continue their respective journeys — Biles with her decorated Olympic career and Cruise as he jumps back into his action-packed filming schedule for Mission Impossible 8.

The next Summer Olympics will be hosted in Los Angeles in 2028.

Maggie Ekberg

