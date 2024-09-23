Who is Miller Moss's girlfriend Sia Hildebrand?
Miller Moss may be coming off a tough loss to the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend, but the quarterback of the USC Trojans is still a winner in his relationship with Sia Hildebrand.
The 22-year-old has been dating Hildebrand since the fall of 2023, after the power couple announced their romantic relationship at a Halloween-themed party. The two just hit their one-year anniversary, a milestone that Hildebrand noted on Instagram.
She writes, "Dear best friend, Thank you for making me feel like a princess every day. I love you more than anything. I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Happy 1 year. You and me forever and ever, Your chicken."
Hildebrand, 20, attends USC Marshall School of Business, majoring in business administration and management. She is set to graduate in 2026. She also worked as the campus manager for Fresh Prints at the same time as her work as an intern for Inked Sports Inc.
Football isn't the only sport that Hildebrand supports at USC. In 2023, she took on the role of media and marketing manager for the Trojans baseball team.
Hildebrand, whose family comes from Sweden, constantly shares photos with Moss on social media, a sign of a strong and healthy relationship.
Sept. 22 night
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings
Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?