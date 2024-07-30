Why Cristiano Ronaldo fans think he's married to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez
Speculation has been swirling around Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, after the soccer star referred to her as his “wife” in a recent video. But who exactly is the woman in question?
Rodríguez, 30, has been by Ronaldo’s side since 2017 after they met at a Gucci store where she worked. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in Jaca, Spain, Rodríguez has carved out her own space in the spotlight, balancing her roles as a model, influencer, and mother.
The recent buzz began when Ronaldo, in a workout video for the fitness brand Whoop, mentioned, “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home. I can push her and she can push me, too.” This comment led fans to speculate if the couple had secretly tied the knot.
Rodríguez has earned herself a significant following on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life with the soccer star and their children. The couple shares two daughters: Alana, 6, and Bella, 2. Additionally, Rodríguez is a step-mom to Ronaldo’s three other children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 13, whom he shares with a mystery woman, and twins Eva and Mateo, 7, born via surrogacy.
The couple faced a heartbreaking loss in 2022 when Bella’s twin brother died during childbirth. Rodríguez opened up about this tragedy in her docuseries I Am Georgina, saying, “My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and so thankful. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong.”
At this time, the couple has not officially confirmed their marital status.