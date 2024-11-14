WNBA's DiJonai Carrington receives custom gift from Kim Kardashian
Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington had a breakout season, earning the WNBA's Most Improved Player award in 2024.
Following her big year where she established herself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Carrington received a special gift from the one and only Kim Kardashian, who attended multiple WNBA games this season and partnered with the league through her SKIMS brand.
Carrington shared the gift on social media.
She received a typed letter from Kardashian and Beats by Dre with Kim's new collab with the brand.
"Hi! I'm so happy to share my new Beats Pill with you," the letter read. "It's designed to look and sound inredible anywhere you take your music. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."
Carrington is also a SKIMs partnered and modeled for the brand when the WNBA parternshsip was.announced
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finally got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
