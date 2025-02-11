WNBA's Gabby Williams pens heartfelt note to Seattle Storm fans after return
WNBA star Gabby Williams is making another comeback.
After some questions regarding her future in the W, it was announced that the French international star has signed a deal to return to the Seattle Storm.
When the news surfaced, the Storm sent out a hype video with some of Williams' highlights and the 28-year-old star issued a statement to the fans making it clear that she is ready for a championship run.
"Seattle, I'm back," Williams wrote on Instagram. "This city, this team, and this fanbase mean so much to me, and I couldn't be more excited to keep building with the Storm.
"We have unfinished business, and I'm ready to keep growing with my teammates and staff."
After the WNBA season, she returned to France to play for Fenerbahce to cap off her amazing run. Williams and Fenerbahce won the FIBA Europe SuperCup Women's championship, and Williams was named the MVP.
Williams initially returned to the WNBA following France's run in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Not only was she making a statement with her fits, she was making a big impact on the court. Williams averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game before falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the postseason.
Now that she is returning to Seattle, the Storm will hope Williams can pick up where she left off.
