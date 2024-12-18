NFL WAG Alix Earle shares "trashy, messy, sexy" birthday photos while wearing cheetah bra
Some people go hard for their birthday. Alix Earle falls into that category.
Earle, who is dating NFL star Braxton Berrios from the Miami Dolphins, celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday, December 16 and kicked off her next rotation around the sun with a huge party, which she has since posted about on Instagram.
The party, which Earle dubbed a "trashy, messy, and sexy" weekend celebration, featured the TikTok sensation in long pink fur boots, extremely short jean shorts, a white tank top, with a cheetah bra peaking through. The event took place in Key West, which Earle chronicled in a separate post to pump her fans up for her big day.
Several of Earle's 3.7 million Instagram followers instantly took to the comments section to spread some birthday cheer.
"Iconic," wrote one person.
"I'm shook to the core," wrote another.
A third person declared, "I die for you."
As noted, Earle rose to fame on TikTok, where she currently boasts 7.7 million followers. Forbes reported that the New Jersey native has a net worth of $8 million.
Earle and Berrios began dating around the summer of 2023 and have been going strong ever since. Prior to Dolphins star, she was linked to MLB player Tyler Wade, but their relationship ended in the winter of 2022.
