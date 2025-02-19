Paige Spirinac looks red hot in plunging jumpsuit while doing flirty candy challenge
Paige Spiranac is not afraid of any challenge.
The popular influencer, 31, released the newest edition of her "Gimme Props" YouTube series on Tuesday, February 18, where she takes bets given to her by her large fanbase. Spiranac wore a tight bright red jumpsuit for her work day, then took to her note cards to read what the "props" would be.
One bet that was suggested to the retired golf pro was oddly specific.
"Tuck a party cup in your chest and catch as much candy falling from the sky in 30 seconds. I bet you can't fill the cup, " read Spiranac with a smile on her face. The prompt was from a fan named Shelby, who was writing in from New York.
"Shelby, I'll take on your bet, " added Spiranac.
After placing the cup in her chest, Spiranac had candy dumped on her from above by her team. Despite a valiant effort, she failed the challenge.
While Spiranac has been continuing her dominance of the content creation game, she also recently got to work a different kind of gig. The golfer got to cover Super Bowl LIX as a member of the media — although she did face some challenges there from other reporters.
Spiranac does still stay plugged into the professional golf world. Last month, she weighed in on why the PGA was seeing a drop in viewership and made several suggestions on how they could boost their ratings back up.
