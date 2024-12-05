Celebrity Trainer Jono Castano on Making Fitness the Priority
With a magnetic personality, unparalleled expertise, and a client list that reads like a red carpet roll call, Jono Castano is more than a personal trainer — he’s a lifestyle architect.
Castano’s approach to fitness is refreshingly holistic, a departure from the grueling routines often associated with celebrity trainers. He emphasizes a balanced regimen tailored to individual goals – blending strength training, mobility work, and nutrition with an essential ingredient: fun.
Castano also focuses on his family, especially with being a new father to his daughter Gia. While life becomes hectic at times, for Castano it's all about balance. He told Sports Illustrated, “Balancing my diet and health while being busy and adjusting to life as a new dad certainly presents its challenges, but I am determined to make it work. As I navigate this new chapter in my life, I prioritize planning and preparation when it comes to meals. I aim to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods in my diet, ensuring that I have the energy and stamina to keep up with my busy schedule and care for my little one. “
He continued about his end goal, saying, “Ultimately, my goal is to lead by example for my child, showing them the importance of prioritizing health and self-care even amidst a hectic lifestyle.”
One of Castano ’s breakout moments came when he helped actress Rebel Wilson completely transform her life on her health journey. The Pitch Perfect star credited him for helping her transformation. Since then, Castano has worked with an array of celebs, including Rita Ora and other Australian sports icons, solidifying his reputation as the go-to trainer for those looking to elevate their fitness and confidence to the next level.
Beyond the gym, the athlete is a savvy entrepreneur. His Acero Training Series has expanded into an empire, including an app, apparel line, and his recent book, It Starts Today. He’s also a regular on Australian TV and social media, where his motivational content and workout tips inspire millions. And while he may be quite busy, he makes his own workouts a priority as well, telling us “Balancing my workout routine while managing personal training clients can be a challenging juggling act, but with some strategic planning, I believe I can find a harmonious equilibrium.”
The fitness influencer went on to explain his priorities. “Firstly, I prioritize scheduling my workouts just like I would any other appointment. By treating my workout time as non-negotiable, I ensure that I make time for my own fitness goals. Additionally, I incorporate quick but effective workouts that I can easily fit into my busy schedule, such as high-intensity interval training or circuit training. This allows me to get a quality workout in a shorter amount of time. Finally, I remind myself that taking care of my own health and fitness is crucial for me to be at my best for my personal training clients. By setting boundaries and being intentional with my time management, I can successfully balance both aspects of my fitness journey.”
Yet, despite his growing fame, Castano remains grounded. “I absolutely love spending my time in Sydney, indulging my inner foodie at the amazing new restaurants scattered across the city. From trendy cafes to fine dining establishments, there is never a shortage of culinary delights to explore. When I'm not satisfying my taste buds, I enjoy soaking up the sun at the breathtaking beaches like Bondi and Manly, where the surf and sand offer the perfect escape.”
He continued about his hobbies in the city, noting, “I make it a point to get out into the great outdoors of Sydney, whether it's hiking in the Blue Mountains, exploring coastal walks, or simply picnicking in the beautiful parks. Sydney truly offers the perfect blend of delicious dining experiences, stunning beaches, and exciting outdoor adventures that make each day a memorable one.”
For Castano, fitness is a celebration of what the human spirit and body can achieve. In an industry where trends can dominate, Castano proves that authenticity and dedication are the ultimate keys to rising to the top.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement