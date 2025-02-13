The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods hosts a Galentine's Day party for the Knicks' WAGs

The women spent quality time together while their men were on the court.

Chelsea Hirsch

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) sits on the bench in the final minutes of the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) sits on the bench in the final minutes of the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Knicks' WAGs know how to have a good time.

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, hosted a Galentine's Day celebration for the women of the Knicks, with some of them sharing photos of the party on Wednesday, February 12. The event took place while the men secured an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The celebration was filled with pink and red balloons, along with various heart-shaped cakes.

Shannon Hart
Josh Hart's wife Shannon shares photos of her night out with some other New York Knick WAGs. / Photo Credit: Shannon Hart on Instagram

Shannon Hart, the wife of Josh Hart, shared that the women participated in cake decorating. She also showed off the goody bags they left with.

"Thank you @Jordynwoods for hosting us all," she raved. "The cutest night!"

Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Marks Brunson, also shared a look inside the party.

Ali Brunson
Ali Brunson shares photos of a night out with some of the New York Knick WAGs. / Photo Credit: Ali Brunson on Instagram

The Brunsons tied the knot in July 2023, while the Harts, high school sweethearts, wed in 2021. Townes and Woods began dating in May 2020.

The 27-year-old model is clearly making a name for herself with the Knicks, having been spotted supporting Townes and the team at multiple games throughout the season.

Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

