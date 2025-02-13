Jordyn Woods hosts a Galentine's Day party for the Knicks' WAGs
The Knicks' WAGs know how to have a good time.
Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, hosted a Galentine's Day celebration for the women of the Knicks, with some of them sharing photos of the party on Wednesday, February 12. The event took place while the men secured an overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks.
The celebration was filled with pink and red balloons, along with various heart-shaped cakes.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods slays racer leather jacket on Knicks court without Karl-Anthony Towns
Shannon Hart, the wife of Josh Hart, shared that the women participated in cake decorating. She also showed off the goody bags they left with.
"Thank you @Jordynwoods for hosting us all," she raved. "The cutest night!"
Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Marks Brunson, also shared a look inside the party.
The Brunsons tied the knot in July 2023, while the Harts, high school sweethearts, wed in 2021. Townes and Woods began dating in May 2020.
The 27-year-old model is clearly making a name for herself with the Knicks, having been spotted supporting Townes and the team at multiple games throughout the season.
