Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, and Miami Heat stars light up E11EVEN for Art Week party
The energy at E11EVEN Miami’s “The Art of Nightlife” event during Miami Art Week hit new heights on Saturday night as Lil Wayne took the stage.
Arriving fashionably late at 3:30 AM, the rapper was met with a roaring crowd of eager fans waiting outside the iconic club on December 7.
Inside, stars including Jamie Foxx and DJ Irie gathered at Lil Wayne’s VIP table. The venue's DJ hyped up the crowd by shouting out Foxx before spinning his hit, “Unpredictable." The celebration went into overdrive when Foxx, champagne bottle in hand, was serenaded by the crowd to “Gold Digger.”
A few feet away, Shedeur Sanders, the rising football star and Heisman contender, was also having a good time. He sported an eye-catching orange Chrome Hearts sweatshirt and the DJ couldn’t help but shout out his signature move, “The Shedeur,” as fans cheered and chanted his name. Sanders even showed off his watch, with the DJ teasing him about the timepiece.
But the guest everyone was buzzing about was Miami HEAT star Jimmy Butler, fresh off a 121-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. The crowd erupted as Butler shared moments with Wayne, both before and after his electrifying performance.
At 4:30 AM, Lil Wayne took the stage, blasting through hits like “Love Me,” “The Motto,” and “I’m Going In,” sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Meanwhile, a source revealed that the club’s signature champagne parades were in full swing. Dom Perignon, Cristal, and Ace of Spades flowed nonstop, with tables competing in an all-out “champagne war” that saw $20,000 to $30,000 worth of bubbly being brought out on trays. At one point, an Ace of Spades parade worth over $20,000 caused jaws to drop as the party raged on.
By the end of the night, E11EVEN had once again proven it was the heart of Miami Art Week’s unforgettable moments, with a guest list that also included the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Gunna, Janelle Monae, and more.
With world-class performances by DJ PeeWee (Anderson .Paak), 50 Cent, DJ Steve Aoki, and AMÉMÉ, E11EVEN’s Art Week takeover continued to make headlines all week long, capping off with Gordo’s epic closing set on Sunday, December 8th.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game