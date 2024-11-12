Ciara thanks her 'angels' after helping raise $17 million
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their third consecutive game after defeating the Washington Commanders 28-27 at Northwest Stadium in Week 10.
Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the team's late fourth-quarter rally, finished the game with 195 passing yards for three touchdowns. While Wilson's wife, Ciara, didn't attend the road game, she celebrated the Steelers' win with a dance party with her son, Future, 10, at the couple's home.
The day before Steelers-Commanders game, the "Level Up" singer attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. Other celebrities at the star-studded event included Vanessa Bryant, Ayesha Curry, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and the night's honoree, actress Charlize Theron.
Ciara posted a Instagram video from the gala on Nov. 11, during which the mother of four revealed that the event raised tens of millions of dollars.
Ciara wrote, "What an honor it was to join my fellow Angels for a historic night at the Baby2Baby Gala! 17M Raised!! @NorahWeinstein it’s truly a blessing for us all to be on this amazing journey with you ladies to help provide essential needs to mothers and children living in poverty across the country! Thank you to the incredible sponsors of the night helping make it all happen!"
While Ciara always has a busy schedule, fans hope to see her at Acrisure Stadium when the Steelers takes on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
