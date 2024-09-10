How Durana Elmi just made MLB history at San Diego Padres game
The San Diego Padres made history at their September 6 game against the San Francisco Giants — and it had everything to do with the person who threw the first pitch.
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of the wellness brand Cymbiotika, became the first Afghan woman in MLB history to throw the ceremonial first pitch in the league. Elmi’s toss — which she delivered with a wildly impressive speed of 71 MPH — was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a powerful testament to empowerment, resilience, and breaking barriers.
The fans' enthusiastic cheers echoed the significance of her accomplishment, recognizing that her presence on the mound represented much more than a ceremonial tradition — it was a moment of genuine triumph and a beacon of hope for women everywhere.
“To be on that mound, representing not just myself but Afghan women everywhere, was truly an honor,” shared Elmi, who threw the pitch to MLB All-Star Manny Machado at Friday’s game. “This pitch symbolizes the strides we are making as women, showing the world that we can achieve anything we set our minds to.”
Media mogul Nik Richie praised Elmi for not only her incredibly impressive pitch, but also for all of the hard work that she put in to prepare for the moment.
“Durana’s commitment to excellence is inspiring. Seeing her throw that pitch with such confidence was incredible,” Richie said. “She’s setting an example for everyone, proving that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.”