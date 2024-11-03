F1 star Daniel Ricciardo joins Bills Mafia for epic game day with Josh Allen
It’s not every day you see an F1 driver tearing it up at a tailgate, but that’s exactly what Australian-Italian F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo did before the Buffalo Bills game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Sporting a wide grin, Bills gear and a 'Go Bills Go' hard hat, Ricciardo fully embraced the rowdy, spirited atmosphere of the iconic Hammer Lot, diving headfirst into Bills Mafia culture.
Ricciardo’s bond with Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the real driver behind his fandom. The two hit it off in 2019 at the Monaco Grand Prix after Allen, brought by his agent, who is friends with Ricciardo's agent, attended the legendary F1 race.
For Ricciardo, it was an instant bond between the two and he has been following Allen’s career and cheering on the Bills from around the world.
The friendship even led to a fun Beats by Dre campaign, "The Legend of Ricallen," celebrating their bromance in style. This hilarious yet mysterious combination was more like the movie Step Brothers but it all makes perfect sense now with the bond these two have.
Today, Ricciardo’s love for Allen and the Bills is on full display as he soaks up the tailgating vibes and gears up to see his favorite QB in action when the Bills face the Dolphins on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
